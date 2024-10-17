The AZEK Company Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for AZEK in a report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AZEK’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. AZEK had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital downgraded AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on AZEK from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.94.

AZEK opened at $44.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.57. AZEK has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,482,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,082,000 after purchasing an additional 413,297 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AZEK by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,354,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,175,000 after acquiring an additional 118,351 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in AZEK during the second quarter valued at $86,719,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of AZEK by 1.7% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,487,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,712,000 after purchasing an additional 25,515 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 66.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,466,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,631,000 after purchasing an additional 587,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $829,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,742,656.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela J. Edwards bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.70 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at $363,123.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $829,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,705 shares in the company, valued at $7,742,656.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

