The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Short Interest Update

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,040,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 16,090,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 135,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $4,775,359.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,427,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,188,563.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,884,335 shares of company stock worth $50,746,281 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 159,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 33,904 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,815,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $51.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.73.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

