The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 335 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $352.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $253.95 and a 1 year high of $370.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,264.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile



The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

