The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 5,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:GEO traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.15. 2,648,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,778. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $607.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GEO. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In related news, Chairman George C. Zoley purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,233,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,900,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,098,146.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 100,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in The GEO Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in The GEO Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 106,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

