The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target to $9.00

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PAYO has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.79.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

PAYO stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. Payoneer Global has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $8.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $239.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Payoneer Global will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Payoneer Global

In other news, CAO Itai Perry sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 228,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,904. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,809,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,794,395.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Itai Perry sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 228,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,904. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Payoneer Global by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,784,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,509 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,579,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,897,000 after purchasing an additional 787,509 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 176.4% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 356,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 227,604 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 4.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,579,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 64,126 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 27.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.