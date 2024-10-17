The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 150.09 ($1.96) and traded as high as GBX 159.80 ($2.09). The Gym Group shares last traded at GBX 158.20 ($2.07), with a volume of 104,674 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on GYM
The Gym Group Stock Up 0.3 %
The Gym Group Company Profile
The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Gym Group
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.