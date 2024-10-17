The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 150.09 ($1.96) and traded as high as GBX 159.80 ($2.09). The Gym Group shares last traded at GBX 158.20 ($2.07), with a volume of 104,674 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.68, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £282.19 million, a P/E ratio of -15,820.00, a P/E/G ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 150.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 131.42.

The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

