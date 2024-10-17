The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 36.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Melius Research started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.69.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $417.68. 137,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,363,455. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $421.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $382.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.80. The company has a market cap of $414.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

