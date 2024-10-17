The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Lifted by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 2.0% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Home Depot by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $418.61 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $421.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market cap of $415.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.80.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Melius Research assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.69.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

