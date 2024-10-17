THORChain (RUNE) Price Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and approximately $193.45 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for $4.89 or 0.00007317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get THORChain alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00251292 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s launch date was May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 414,202,024 coins and its circulating supply is 260,409,176 coins. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling THORChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

