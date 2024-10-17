Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.57. 6,028,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 25,214,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.70 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 36.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 141,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 38,054 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilray by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 18,423 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 11.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 682,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 70,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

