TokenFi (TOKEN) Price Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days

TokenFi (TOKEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. During the last week, TokenFi has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One TokenFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenFi has a market capitalization of $47.98 million and $12.80 million worth of TokenFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TokenFi Token Profile

TokenFi launched on October 26th, 2023. TokenFi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. TokenFi’s official Twitter account is @tokenfi. The Reddit community for TokenFi is https://reddit.com/r/tokenfi. The official website for TokenFi is tokenfi.com.

TokenFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenFi (TOKEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TokenFi has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,000,019,789 in circulation. The last known price of TokenFi is 0.04916065 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $15,761,825.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tokenfi.com.”

