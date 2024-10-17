TomoChain (TOMO) Price Reaches $0.36 on Top Exchanges

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. TomoChain has a market capitalization of $34.42 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TomoChain coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TomoChain has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.52 or 0.00251465 BTC.

TomoChain Coin Profile

TomoChain launched on July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 96,830,754 coins. TomoChain’s official website is viction.xyz. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @buildonviction and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Viction (VIC), formerly TomoChain, is a layer-1 blockchain emphasizing a user-centric approach with zero-gas transactions, speed, security, and scalability. It supports EVM-compatible smart contracts and promotes the use of decentralized applications and token issuance. Founded by Long Vuong, Viction is designed to make Web3 more accessible and convenient for a broad range of users. Its introduction of the TRC25 token standard reflects its commitment to user-friendliness and innovation in the blockchain sector.”

