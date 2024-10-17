TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Short Interest Down 7.7% in September

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 737,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 798,200 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in TopBuild by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,327,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,974,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,113,072,000 after acquiring an additional 23,906 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $636,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 2,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $409.22. 180,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,019. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $217.08 and a twelve month high of $495.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.34.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reduced their price target on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.89.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

