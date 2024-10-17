TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,150 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 310.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 100.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $64.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.34. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $62.59 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $152.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

