Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $6.86 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 2.6% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.95.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $120.86 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $128.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.10. The firm has a market cap of $187.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

