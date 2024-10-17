Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $400.00 at Mizuho

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $325.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.25% from the company’s current price.

TT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $394.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.58.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE TT opened at $399.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $366.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $184.02 and a 12 month high of $406.96.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.