Transform Wealth LLC Grows Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $721,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $73.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.37. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $85.20.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2302 per share. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.