Transform Wealth LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,049,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 49.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IWO opened at $292.71 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $292.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.