Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG) Stock Price Up 18.6% – What’s Next?

Troilus Gold Corp. (CVE:TLG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 18.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.83. Approximately 852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 23,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.
The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.83. The company has a market cap of C$40.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91.
Troilus Gold Corp., a development-stage mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Troilus project covering an area of 4,718.6 ha located to the northwest of the Val-d'Or district in Quebec.
