Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Down 4.8% – Here’s What Happened

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.64 and last traded at $29.76. Approximately 18,754,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 9,298,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.26.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Down 3.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.09.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trump Media & Technology Group

In other news, COO Andrew Northwall sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $78,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,299.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Trump Media & Technology Group news, CTO Vladimir Novachki sold 7,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $177,082.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 37,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,417.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Northwall sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,299.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,733. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,339,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Featured Stories

