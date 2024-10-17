Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Down 4.8% – Here’s What Happened

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.64 and last traded at $29.76. Approximately 18,754,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 9,298,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.26.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Down 3.4 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.09.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,339,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
