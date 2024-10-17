Tsfg LLC Has $48,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 128.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 951,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $211,662,000 after buying an additional 84,722 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,446 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.42.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $284.05 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.28. The company has a market capitalization of $161.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,940.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.