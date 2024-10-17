Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,320 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises 0.7% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 8,679 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 11.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,035.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,035.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources stock opened at $127.37 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.24 and a 200-day moving average of $127.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

