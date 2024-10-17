Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,883 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 90.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 18,640 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 419.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 66,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 53,721 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in BorgWarner by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 137,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at $829,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,512. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,512. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,074.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWA. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.31.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $35.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $39.97.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

