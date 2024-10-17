Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 332.3% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 758,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after buying an additional 582,961 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,046,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,314,000 after acquiring an additional 158,727 shares during the period. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $938,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 102,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 163,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 14,967 shares in the last quarter.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Price Performance

Shares of QAI stock opened at $32.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $583.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17. NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $32.26.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Company Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Featured Stories

