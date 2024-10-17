Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $620,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $585.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $564.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $544.36. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $588.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

