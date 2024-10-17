Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $886,000 Stock Position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,614 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of Farmers National Banc worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMNB. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Busey Bank acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FMNB shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark J. Wenick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $31,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,602.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark J. Wenick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $31,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,602.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $26,985.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,230. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FMNB opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.82. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $16.32.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $66.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.90%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

