Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $9.61 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 195,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF comprises 3.0% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.73% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $9,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RFG. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000.

RFG opened at $49.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.64. The stock has a market cap of $357.72 million, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $51.61.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

