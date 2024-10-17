Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 54,855 Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 54,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HGER. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 56,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 272.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 58,259 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 267.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 105,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 76,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 184,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 39,822 shares during the last quarter.

Get Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF alerts:

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:HGER opened at $22.51 on Thursday. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.48.

About Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.