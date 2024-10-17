Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Sells 885 Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPH. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 39.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 160,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,641,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Get VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF alerts:

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PPH stock opened at $94.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.20 and a 200 day moving average of $92.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52 week low of $74.05 and a 52 week high of $99.51.

About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.