Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Leerink Partners

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Leerink Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TWST. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TWST traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $45.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,145. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average of $44.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.77. Twist Bioscience has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $60.90.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.40 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 74.63% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twist Bioscience

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 13,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $587,872.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,823,676.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dennis Cho sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $28,310.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,310.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 13,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $587,872.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 481,918 shares in the company, valued at $20,823,676.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,356 over the last three months. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 34.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 171,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 44,349 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $1,144,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth $300,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 32.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 55,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 38.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 134,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 37,376 shares during the last quarter.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.