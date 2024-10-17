U.S. Bancorp Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 16,065 call options on the company. This is an increase of 54% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,457 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.
Get Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Bancorp
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 4.7 %
USB opened at $49.21 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.
U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 66.23%.
About U.S. Bancorp
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.
