U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 22984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.61. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Get U.S. Global Jets ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. grew its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 87,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the second quarter worth $75,000.

About U.S. Global Jets ETF

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.