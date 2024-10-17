UBS Group Boosts Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Price Target to $87.00

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assured Guaranty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of NYSE AGO traded up $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $86.69. The company had a trading volume of 51,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.10. Assured Guaranty has a 12-month low of $59.01 and a 12-month high of $96.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.83.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.05 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 61.17%. Assured Guaranty’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yukiko Omura sold 3,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $286,948.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,593.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,480,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,380,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,423,321.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yukiko Omura sold 3,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $286,948.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,593.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGO. Creative Planning raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 375.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 27,008 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 7.8% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 977,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,751,000 after acquiring an additional 71,114 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 440.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 64.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

