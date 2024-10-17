Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.25.

Shares of UNP opened at $248.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.97 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $151.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

