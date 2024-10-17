United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,799 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 869.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS opened at $135.88 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $163.82. The company has a market capitalization of $116.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 106.36%.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Baird R W raised United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.24.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. This trade represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

