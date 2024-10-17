United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 284.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,569,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,914 shares in the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $160,787,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $90,099,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $63,604,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 47,670.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,582,000 after buying an additional 449,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. This trade represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $135.88 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.12 and a fifty-two week high of $163.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Stephens cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Baird R W raised United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.24.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

