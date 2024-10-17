Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB) Major Shareholder Ai Upstream Llc Buys 1,175,000 Shares

Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ai Upstream Llc acquired 1,175,000 shares of Upstream Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $19,975,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,175,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,975,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Upstream Bio Price Performance

UPB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.60. 420,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,653. Upstream Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $24.35.

Get Upstream Bio alerts:

Upstream Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Upstream Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for inflammatory diseases that focuses on severe respiratory disorders. It develops verekitug, a monoclonal antibody that targets and inhibits the thymic stromal lymphopoietin receptor. The company also develops therapies to treat severe asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Upstream Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstream Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.