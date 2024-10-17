Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.14, but opened at $7.31. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 1,440,111 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UEC

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.64 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Scott Melbye acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 988,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,969.58. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Melbye bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $39,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 988,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,969.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Adnani bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,242,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,393,536.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UEC. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 897.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the first quarter worth $68,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the first quarter worth $75,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.