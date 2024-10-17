Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($5.35) Per Share

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Vail Resorts in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.35) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($5.33). The consensus estimate for Vail Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $7.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($4.96) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($4.29) EPS.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by ($0.39). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MTN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MTN

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $171.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $165.14 and a 1-year high of $236.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 673.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 635,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,481,000 after acquiring an additional 553,337 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth about $62,466,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1,063.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 177,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after acquiring an additional 161,820 shares during the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 17.4% in the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 899,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,017,000 after purchasing an additional 133,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 36.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,195,000 after purchasing an additional 94,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In other news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $1,635,910.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,284,216.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total value of $1,635,910.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,284,216.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,670 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $289,026.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,807,360.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 147.26%.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.