VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Shares Purchased by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRNB. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 228,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $825,000.

Get VanEck Green Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Green Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GRNB traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.23. 1,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,252. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $24.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.86.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Company Profile

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.