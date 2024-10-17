Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $188.02 and last traded at $187.58, with a volume of 20142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.50.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.72.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Extended Market ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

