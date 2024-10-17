Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,471 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $51.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,634,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,564,148. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

