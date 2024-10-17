Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Lessened by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $131.60. 338,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,375. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $131.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.72. The company has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.