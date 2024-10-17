Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,632 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 122,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Mustard Seed Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 192,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.18. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

