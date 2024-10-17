Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $204.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.42. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $205.33.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

