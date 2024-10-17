Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 183,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $9,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNDX. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $50.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.24.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1011 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

