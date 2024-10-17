Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Holdings Trimmed by Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 44,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,084,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,838 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period.

VXUS stock opened at $63.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.40. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The company has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

