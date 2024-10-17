Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $289.40 and last traded at $289.40, with a volume of 5393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $287.82.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $432.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $277.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.44.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTI. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

