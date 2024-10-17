Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Rockwood Wealth Management LLC

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.76. The stock had a trading volume of 625,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,403. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $178.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.63.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

