Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $18,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.69.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.4 %

VRSK stock opened at $270.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.32 and a 52 week high of $287.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 252.11% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.33, for a total transaction of $54,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,184.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

